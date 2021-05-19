RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is involved in China’s junior English Language Training market. RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

NASDAQ REDU opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. RISE Education Cayman has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $186.68 million, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. RISE Education Cayman had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $55.86 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that RISE Education Cayman will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 9.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RISE Education Cayman during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 0.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,218,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 21.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

