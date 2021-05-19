Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.00. 296,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,361. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.40 and its 200-day moving average is $102.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.30 and a 12-month high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

