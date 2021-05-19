Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 0.5% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,787. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.44 and a 1 year high of $40.06.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

