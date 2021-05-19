Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stake Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $88.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.00. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.31 and a twelve month high of $91.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.97%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.