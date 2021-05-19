Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.91

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.91 and traded as high as $6.15. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 7,652 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 500 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

