Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.74 and last traded at $8.83. Approximately 34,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,076,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROOT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Root in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Root news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $403,975.43. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $4,105,186.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,213,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Root during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Root during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Root during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Root during the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000.

About Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

