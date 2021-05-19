Ross Stores (ROST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ross Stores to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ROST opened at $124.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.59, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

In related news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

