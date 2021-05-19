Royal Bank of Canada Increases Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$43.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.28.

Shares of TSE PLC opened at C$32.84 on Monday. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of C$20.83 and a 12-month high of C$35.60. The stock has a market cap of C$970.90 million and a PE ratio of 35.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$33.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.65.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$93.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

