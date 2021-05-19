Royal Bank of Canada Increases SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target to C$40.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SNC-Lavalin Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.22.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNCAF opened at $27.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average of $19.55. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $27.55.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

