Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Group accounts for about 2.2% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $9,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RCL. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

NYSE RCL traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, hitting $82.76. The company had a trading volume of 48,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,481. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

