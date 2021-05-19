Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Group accounts for about 2.2% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $9,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RCL. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

NYSE RCL traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, hitting $82.76. The company had a trading volume of 48,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,481. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

