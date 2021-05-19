Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $8,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,661,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,536,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after buying an additional 18,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,133,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

RCL opened at $84.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.56 and a 200-day moving average of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.