RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) PT Raised to $15.00 at KeyCorp

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) had its price target upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.36% from the company’s current price.

RPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RPT Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.30.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 1,002.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,703 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $6,484,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,857,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,518,000 after acquiring an additional 632,858 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $5,135,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $2,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

