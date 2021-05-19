RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RWE AG is among Europe’s five largest utilities. RWE is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas. RWE is also active in the water business in Continental Europe. This integrated business model gives them a good position from which to take advantage of the rising demand for energy. RWE is the biggest power producer in Germany and No. 2 in the UK. RWE continues to expand its position in Central and South-Eastern Europe. Their comprehensive power plant portfolio and investment programme for the modernization and construction of new generation capacity are the basis for growing earnings in the future. RWE’s gas and oil production business is displaying above-average growth. In light of ever-higher global demand, RWE will steadily increase the share of gas it produces in-house. “

RWEOY has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

RWEOY opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.77. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.33). RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 7.81%. On average, analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $1.9081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.62%. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.48%.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

