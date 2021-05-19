Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ryanair from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $113.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.83. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $58.65 and a 1-year high of $121.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

