Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ryanair from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.50.
Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $113.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.83. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $58.65 and a 1-year high of $121.40.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.
