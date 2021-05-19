Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.380-0.390 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SBRA traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 32,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,835. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at $743,685.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.