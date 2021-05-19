Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.37

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and traded as low as $3.15. Sappi shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 300 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPPJY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sappi in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sappi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73.

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

