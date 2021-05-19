Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.30 ($7.41) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.65 ($8.99).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of SHA stock opened at €7.46 ($8.77) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.88. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.