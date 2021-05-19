Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $54.03 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.08.

