Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.17. 425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,468. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.02. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

