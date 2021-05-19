Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.750-4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE SWM traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.40. 265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,329. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

