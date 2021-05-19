Science Group (LON:SAG) Hits New 12-Month High at $399.00

Science Group plc (LON:SAG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 399 ($5.21) and last traded at GBX 390 ($5.10), with a volume of 202812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.57).

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £160.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 331.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 303.34.

Get Science Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Science Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Science Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Science Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.