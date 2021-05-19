Science Group plc (LON:SAG) Declares Dividend of GBX 4

Science Group plc (LON:SAG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Science Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
SAG stock opened at GBX 390 ($5.10) on Wednesday. Science Group has a twelve month low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 399 ($5.21). The company has a market cap of £160.54 million and a PE ratio of 22.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 331.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 303.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93.
About Science Group
