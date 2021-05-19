Science Group plc (LON:SAG) Declares Dividend of GBX 4

Science Group plc (LON:SAG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Science Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SAG stock opened at GBX 390 ($5.10) on Wednesday. Science Group has a twelve month low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 399 ($5.21). The company has a market cap of £160.54 million and a PE ratio of 22.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 331.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 303.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93.

Get Science Group alerts:

About Science Group

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Science Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.