Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 1,292 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $124,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $31,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,303.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,288.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,984.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

