Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 8,032 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $31,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $126,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $402,913,000 after purchasing an additional 423,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $283.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.83 and its 200-day moving average is $261.40. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $189.92 and a 12-month high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

