Scotia Capital Inc. Has $40.13 Million Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,543,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,681 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.32% of Shaw Communications worth $40,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,957,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $92,113,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,503,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,993,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,359,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,013 shares during the period. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

SJR stock opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.