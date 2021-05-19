Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,121,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 280,684 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $81,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $17.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AQN shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

