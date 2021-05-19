Scotiabank Boosts Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$42.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CFP. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.00.

Get Canfor alerts:

CFP stock traded up C$1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$30.51. The company had a trading volume of 688,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,509. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65. Canfor has a 12-month low of C$9.63 and a 12-month high of C$35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.93.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Canfor will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.