Scotiabank Increases Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$102.00

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$89.00 to C$102.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Onex from C$92.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Onex from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

TSE ONEX opened at C$87.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$7.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 16.22 and a quick ratio of 15.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$81.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$74.19. Onex has a 1-year low of C$56.12 and a 1-year high of C$88.29.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

