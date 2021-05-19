Scotiabank Increases Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$15.25

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target (up previously from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Tricon Residential to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.19.

Shares of TCN stock opened at C$13.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 16.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.36. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of C$7.58 and a 52-week high of C$13.73.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$172.47 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

