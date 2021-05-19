Scott A. Briggs Sells 380 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Stock

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) VP Scott A. Briggs sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $13,125.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at $116,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OGE stock opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average is $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $35.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,958,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $937,089,000 after acquiring an additional 410,336 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,653,000 after acquiring an additional 548,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in OGE Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,293,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,938,000 after acquiring an additional 87,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,254,000 after acquiring an additional 39,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,052,000. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OGE shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

