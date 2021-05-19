scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for scPharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.15.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded scPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

SCPH opened at $6.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. scPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 16.07 and a current ratio of 16.07. The firm has a market cap of $165.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in scPharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in scPharmaceuticals by 1,531.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 609,002 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in scPharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in scPharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in scPharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 329,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

