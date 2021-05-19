Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stake Raised by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,603,704 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 733,740 shares during the period. SEA accounts for about 1.2% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,143,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SEA by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,407,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,158,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SEA by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,228,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,631 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of SEA by 1,455.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,596,337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $317,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,737 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of SEA by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,905,002 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $379,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,456 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $219.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.80 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

