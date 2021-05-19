Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $99.08

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.08 and last traded at $97.97, with a volume of 689617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $5,396,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,804 shares of company stock worth $25,748,450. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,902 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

