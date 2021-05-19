Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SGEN. Barclays dropped their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.36.

Seagen stock opened at $148.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.60. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Analysts expect that Seagen will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $148,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,369 shares of company stock valued at $12,015,841 in the last ninety days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Analyst Recommendations for Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit