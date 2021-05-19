Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SGEN. Barclays dropped their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.36.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen stock opened at $148.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.60. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Analysts expect that Seagen will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $148,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,369 shares of company stock valued at $12,015,841 in the last ninety days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.