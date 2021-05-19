SeaLink Travel Group Limited (ASX:SLK) Insider Acquires A$317,525.00 in Stock

SeaLink Travel Group Limited (ASX:SLK) insider Lance Hockridge purchased 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$9.77 ($6.98) per share, with a total value of A$317,525.00 ($226,803.57).

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.63.

Get SeaLink Travel Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from SeaLink Travel Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. SeaLink Travel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 311.11%.

SeaLink Travel Group Limited operates as a tourism and transport company in Australia, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaLink Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaLink Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.