Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Koppers in a report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.49. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

KOP has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Koppers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Koppers stock opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Koppers has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.42. The firm has a market cap of $731.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.13.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Koppers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Koppers by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 81,341 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Koppers by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Koppers by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Koppers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,006 shares of company stock worth $1,064,813 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

