SECOS Group Limited (ASX:SES) Insider Donald Haller, Jr. Acquires 195,254 Shares

SECOS Group Limited (ASX:SES) insider Donald Haller, Jr. acquired 195,254 shares of SECOS Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$43,346.39 ($30,961.71).
The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.
SECOS Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money
Receive News & Ratings for SECOS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SECOS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.