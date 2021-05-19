SECOS Group Limited (ASX:SES) Insider Donald Haller, Jr. Acquires 195,254 Shares

SECOS Group Limited (ASX:SES) insider Donald Haller, Jr. acquired 195,254 shares of SECOS Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$43,346.39 ($30,961.71).

The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Get SECOS Group alerts:

SECOS Group Company Profile

SECOS Group Limited manufactures and distributes sustainable packaging materials in Oceanic, Asia, Americas, Europe, and Africa. The company provides biodegradable resins, packaging products, and cast films to blue-chip companies. It also develops and manufactures bioplastic resins derived from renewable resources for the packaging and plastic products industries.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for SECOS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SECOS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.