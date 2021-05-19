Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.58

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Securities Trust of Scotland’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON STS opened at GBX 204.51 ($2.67) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £209.33 million and a PE ratio of -14.38. Securities Trust of Scotland has a one year low of GBX 174.47 ($2.28) and a one year high of GBX 210.64 ($2.75). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 204.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 200.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Securities Trust of Scotland Company Profile

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

