Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEER opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. Seer has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $86.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.46.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Seer’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seer will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Health Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Seer by 317.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter valued at $162,614,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter valued at $1,123,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Seer in the 4th quarter worth about $16,483,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Seer during the 1st quarter worth about $7,668,000.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

