Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $387,000 Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 40.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,192,000 after buying an additional 365,132 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

NXGN opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $23.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,690.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,323,848.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

