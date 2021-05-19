Seizert Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

EGBN stock opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. G.Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

