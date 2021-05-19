Seizert Capital Partners LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,772 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ZIX as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ZIX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 185,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 164,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 126,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 133,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIX alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ZIXI. Stephens began coverage on shares of ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ZIX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

In related news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,055.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Zix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $398.48 million, a PE ratio of -22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.25 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zix Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.