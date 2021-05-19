Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will announce earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Sensata Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 388.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

In related news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 327.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 22.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,725 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 115,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.02. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $34.42 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

