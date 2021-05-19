Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 382,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,458 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $22,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ST stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,384. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.02. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ST shares. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

In related news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

