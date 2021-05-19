Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

SNSE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sensei Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.12).

In related news, Director James Peyer acquired 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,291.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 67,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,455.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.