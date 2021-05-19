Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) COO Sells $194,000.00 in Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,725,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN SENS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,930,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,616,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.88. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.63). As a group, analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SENS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum cut Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senseonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Senseonics by 1,504.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 961,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Senseonics by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 78,136 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Senseonics by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

