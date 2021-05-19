Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Trading Down 6.9%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) shares traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.87 and last traded at $20.98. 59,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 973,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital raised Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

