Shawcor Ltd. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) – Cormark cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shawcor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$325.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$303.73 million.

SCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.17.

Shares of SCL stock opened at C$5.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.42. Shawcor has a 52-week low of C$1.65 and a 52-week high of C$7.73. The stock has a market cap of C$393.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

