Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) PT Raised to $14.00

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 10.03% from the stock’s previous close.

SHLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

NYSE:SHLX opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. Shell Midstream Partners has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.74.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. The business had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLX. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 479,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 128,186 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 128,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3,225.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

