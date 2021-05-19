Shield Therapeutics’ (STX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of STX opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.70) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of £115.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 46.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 63.79. Shield Therapeutics has a 1 year low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 153 ($2.00).

In related news, insider Hans-Peter Hasler purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £76,000 ($99,294.49).

About Shield Therapeutics

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Shield Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shield Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit