Shield Therapeutics’ (STX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of STX opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.70) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of £115.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 46.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 63.79. Shield Therapeutics has a 1 year low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 153 ($2.00).

In related news, insider Hans-Peter Hasler purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £76,000 ($99,294.49).

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

